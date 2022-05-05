Editor’s Note: This article has been updated since original publication to reflect corrections.
Following investigation, a former Texas A&M Athletics physician was arrested on Wednesday, May 4 on two counts of sexual assault to two females.
Serving as the former director of the Primary Care and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program, Kory Gill, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, worked closely with A&M athletes through the Health Science Center before being fired in February due to accusations of sexual assault toward patients, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Gill was also an associate professor of family and community medicine at the College of Medicine, according to his university profile. He began his work at A&M in 2009. In 2008, Gill completed his family medicine residency at A&M.
After injuring her back in April 2021, Gill offered the first victim free medical treatment. The victim said she received three to five sessions before Gill inserted his “fingers in her vagina for 15-20 seconds” during a treatment, according to the arrest report obtained by The Battalion.
During her visits, the first victim said Gill always had whiskey while providing medical services. She said Gill always offered her a drink, but she refused.
The second victim was also receiving free medical treatment from Gill and said he used her as a “teaching tool” for residents who were at the first two sessions.
During her fourth treatment in November 2021 at Gill’s office at Central Texas Sports Medicine, the second victim, who was receiving treatment for hip pain, said Gill served her a drink before “penetrat[ing] her vagina with his tongue, finger and penis. The victim reported to police the drink made her “foggy” after consumption and she was not sure how she returned home after treatment.
According to the report, Gill told the victim he was “irresponsible and unprofessional,” after apologizing because “they had too much to drink” during the appointment.
The Houston Chronicle reported that neither victims were student-athletes at A&M.
KBTX has confirmed Gill no longer works at the clinic where the assault occurred.
Since his arrest, Gill posted a $60,000 bond and has since been released.
