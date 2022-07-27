The Brazos County Health District confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Brazos County on Wednesday, July 27, according to a press release from the Brazos County Health District, or BCHD. The case was confirmed after preliminary test results performed by an accredited lab indicated the patient tested positive. The Health District is conducting a contact investigation and will follow established monitoring protocols for any identified contacts, the release read.
Workforce Development Coordinator with BCHD Mary Parrish said it’s important to remain calm and not panic.
“The same measures that can prevent COVID[-19] like wearing a mask, keeping up with good hand washing hygiene and plenty of social distancing will also work for monkeypox,” Parrish said.
The virus typically lasts two to four weeks and can include rashes that resemble pimples or blisters on the face or the inside of the mouth and other body parts, headache, fever, muscle aches, exhaustion and more, according to the press release.
The virus can be spread through direct contact with infectious rashes, scabs or bodily fluids, respiratory secretions during face-to-face contact, or close physical contact or by touching clothing or linen items previously touched by the infectious rash or body fluids.
The CDC recommends avoiding close contact with infected individuals as well as washing hands often or using an alcohol based hand sanitizer.
It is recommended to reach out to a health provider if you had close contact with a person who has monkeypox or has started showing symptoms. If you develop an active rash or other symptoms, stay in a separate room or area away from people or pets you live with, when possible.
Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan will be available for questions and comments tomorrow, July 28 at 2 p.m. on the BCHD’s Facebook Live stream, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/BrazosCountyHealthDistrict.
