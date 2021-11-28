As the fall semester comes to a close, Texas A&M students and professors are preparing for their last exams of the year and are handling the weight of courses soon ending.
In the fall 2021 semester, over 70,000 students were enrolled at A&M, with over 12,000 in the freshman class. With finals quickly approaching, and the Q-Drop date already passed, the importance of determination at this point of the year is the utmost priority.
Only about two more weeks remain in the semester, leaving students to fully focus on their grades and staying strong. Staff members, as well as fellow students, give their advice as the school year progresses toward the end.
Student Body President Natalie Parks, communications senior, said in an email to The Battalion, “This year has proven to be difficult, but we have finally made it to the end of the fall 2021 semester. You have worked incredibly hard to make it to this point, so finish strong, and BTHO finals!”
Parks said Aggies should use the month-long break as motivation to finish strong, rather than losing sleep over the stress of final grades.
“It is no secret that finals week can be exceedingly stressful. After all, studying for multiple exams at one time is no easy feat,” Parks said. “Finals are the last obstacle standing in the way of a month-long break consisting of family, friends, pets and good food — if anything, use this as motivation.”
With the return of in-person classes this fall, the student body is finally readjusting to normal campus life after over a year and half of uncertainty.
Ahead of finals season, Parks said students should ensure they are keeping their minds and bodies healthy as they finish the semester.
“Keep in mind the helpful study habits you have accumulated throughout the semester,” Parks said. “Be sure to eat full meals and get enough sleep; go on a walk in between papers and study sessions. Overall, please take care of yourself.”
Parks said she believes some students are getting used to this year’s learning environment, but others continue to adjust.
“In some ways, this meant that virtual learning was either easier or harder, depending on your major, the course in question and your ability to absorb knowledge in a virtual setting,” Parks said.
Communication professor and associate head of Undergraduate StudiesNancy Street said preventing distractions when studying is critical when preparing for final exams.
“It is about applying the seat of the pants to the seat of the chair,” Street said. “It is about moving from intention to action.” Street said.
When considering the overall curve of student performance in the College of Communication throughout the semester, Street said, “They weren’t bad to begin with.”
Mathematics professor Angela Allen said she encourages students to use the study habits recommended for academic success.
“The best piece of advice I have ever been given, in terms of studying, is to rewrite my lecture notes, homework problems, etc.,” Allen said. “This study technique worked well for me during my time as an undergraduate at [A&M], and that is why I encourage my students to do the same.”
Allen said she has seen improvement in a short period of time and believes her students are finding success when it comes to in-person courses.
“Students had to ‘catch up’ somewhat during the first month, but they have come a long way in a short period of time. I am super proud of my students for how hard they have worked to get back into the swing of face-to-face learning,” Allen said.
Engineering sophomore Ashley Lott said students should continue to be mindful of the goals they have set for themselves as the holidays approach.
“It’s important to keep in mind your future and your goals,” Lott said. “Even though it’s the holidays, we can’t slack off.”
There are multiple locations around campus, and beyond, that offer students a spot to focus. Parks said her favorite spot to study is Sweet Eugene’s.
“As a freshman in college, experiencing finals for the first time can be incredibly overwhelming,” Parks said. “As tempting as it may be to pull an all-nighter, you will end up walking into your exam too drained to put your best work into what is in front of you.”
Parks said fellow Aggies should remember that in order to finish the semester strong, students should focus on the importance of remembering goals and incorporating healthy study habits, as well as allowing for breaks to stay motivated.
