The Texas A&M Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band has selected its newest drum majors for the 2023-24 academic year.
On March 29, the band announced its incoming leadership via an Instagram post.
The 2023–2024 drum majors are as follows:
Combined Band Drum Major: mechanical engineering junior Jared Foltyn of B Company
Artillery Band Drum Major: nuclear engineering junior Cade Mahlen of B Company
Infantry Band Drum Major: statistics junior Jackson Polston of C Company
“Drum major candidates complete a thorough selection process that consists of multiple tryouts,” Marketing and Communications Assistant Commandant Amy Thompson wrote in an email to The Battalion. “All applicants are evaluated on academic performance, performance in the Corps, success in previous leadership positions, peer/staff evaluations and their leadership vision for the future.”
