The use of Modera and Johnson & Johnson booster shots have now been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA.
The Oct. 20 announcement comes nearly two months after the FDA approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on Aug. 23. While the Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccines themselves do not have full approval — as they have emergency use approval — according to The Washington Post, the boosters for each can be taken regardless of the original vaccine you received.
The Johnson & Johnson booster is approved for anyone 18 years or older, and Moderna is approved for adults 65 and over, or those at a higher risk of infection, the same qualifications as the Pfizer boosters.
“The booster shots could start to be given by the end of the week, pending a meeting of [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] advisers and a decision by the agency’s director, Rochelle Walensky,” the Washington Post article reads. “Last month, a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine became available for the same at-risk population included in Moderna’s authorization.”
The Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is available by appointment through A&M’s Student Health Services.
