As primary election day draws near, many locations in the Brazos Valley will begin to offer early voting.
Ahead of the March 1 primary election, voters in the Brazos Valley have options to get a head start on making sure their voices are heard through early polling places, located throughout the area. Voters may also request a ballot by mail, which can be used for absentee voting. Applications for ballots must be submitted by Friday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m., according to brazosvotes.org.
Dates and times:
Feb. 14-18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Feb. 22-25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Locations:
Brazos County Election Administrator Office — McLeod Training Room
Arena Hall
Galilee Baptist Church
College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility
Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center — Room L526
