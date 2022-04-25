Editor's Note: The voting dates have been updated since original publication.
Voting is underway again in Brazos County for the special election beginning Monday, April 25.
Ahead of the May 7 special election, early voting in the Brazos County will feature ballots for two state of Texas propositions, with proposition No. 1 being for a limitation on the total ad valorem taxes for elementary and secondary education on the residence of elderly or disabled individuals. Proposition No. 2 suggests an increase in the residence homestead exemption for $25,000 to $40,000. Additionally, there are two propositions for Brazos County Services Districts No. 3 and 4, concerning the local and used sales tax, not to exceed 1.5%.
The ballots for both the Democratic and Republican parties are also posted on the brazosvotes.org website for the upcoming runoff election on May 24 with early voting beginning May 16.
The Democratic ballot features state races including Michelle Beckly and Mike Collier for lieutenant governor, Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski for attorney general, Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega for comptroller of Public Accounts and Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleburg for commissioner of the General Land Office. Locally, Prentiss E. Madison Sr. and Wanda J. Watson will battle for county commissioner Precinct 4 and Darrell Booker and Celina Vasquez for justice of the peace Precinct 4.
The Republican ballot features statewide races between Ken Paxton and George P. Bush for attorney general, Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham for commissioner of the Land Grant Office and Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner for railroad commissioner. At the local level, the ballot sees Kyle Kacal and Ben Bius for District 12 state representative, Gabriel Garcia and Margaret Meece for district clerk, Russ Ford and Chuck Konderla for county commission Precinct 2, Keith Ballasy and Rudy Schlutz for precinct chair 27, Mary Stasiowski and Mark S. Browning for precinct chair 64 and Brandon Gaines and Maria Schams for precinct chair 88.
To participate in early voting for the special election, voters should already be registered and must bring a valid form of identification, according to brazosvotes.org.
Dates and times:
April 25-29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 2-3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Locations:
Brazos County Election Administrator Office — McLeod Training Room
Arena Hall
Galilee Baptist Church
College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility
Texas A&M Memorial Student Center — Room L526
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.