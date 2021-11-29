Time to head to the polls one last time this season.
In the 2021 uniform election, David Levine garnered 38.2% of votes while incumbent Dennis Maloney took 45.5%, followed by third candidate Marie-Anne Mousseau, who garnered 16.3%. However, since no one received 50% plus one majority, a runoff between Levine and Maloney will ensue for the City Council place beginning with early voting on Monday, Nov. 29.
Voters can attend early voting at the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility and at Texas A&M in the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Room L526 through Friday, Dec. 10.
According to Brazosvotes.org, voters who would like to vote absentee must have their application in by Friday, Dec. 3.
“We can mail applications for the voter to fill out and return back to us, or the voter can write a letter stating their name, local address, address where they are, reason why they’re voting absentee and it must include the voter's signature. The voter can fax from out of county or mail it into us,” the website reads.
Election Day for the runoff will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility, the MSC and the Bob & Wanda Meyers Senior and Community Center.
