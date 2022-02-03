All normal university operations plan to resume on Friday, Feb. 4, with bus service beginning at 9:15 a.m., and classes starting at 10 a.m.
In a Feb. 3 university-wide email, senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Texas A&M Greg Hartman said university officials will be monitoring weather updates, with plans to announce any further updates on campus operations, if needed, as soon as possible.
“If the weather conditions worsen overnight, we will reevaluate the situation and make an announcement as early as possible Friday morning,” the email reads. “Should the winter storm impact tomorrow's schedule, Texas A&M will send out a Code Maroon [alert].”
Along with Code Maroon, students, staff and community members can expect continued updates via the university’s social media and local news outlets.
Despite the expected wintry mix of weather and temperatures as low as 21 degrees Fahrenheit, the A&M women’s basketball matchup against Arkansas is still scheduled for tipoff on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. in Reed Arena. Communications from the athletics department have asked spectators to “use great caution” if they choose to attend, and to enter the arena via the North, East and Main entrances only.
For information about the current condition of roads, drivers can visit the Texas Department of Transportation website, and for forecast updates, the university recommends utilizing the National Weather Service or the Texas Division of Emergency Management for the most up to date information.
