In the Nov. 17, 2022 print edition of The Battalion, a photo from the 1999 Bonfire Collapse was incorrectly captioned. The issue was caused by an importing error of the original photo’s metadata. The final printed version of the photo on page 2 was captioned as “Bonfire members move through heaps of heavy wire and logs trying to escape the collapse on the morning of Nov. 18, 1999.” Below is the correct, original caption, as published in 1999:
(JP Beato III/The Battalion/AP) Seventeen-year old freshman Tim Kerlee waits for help while rescue workers tend to another injured person after the Texas A&M University Bonfire stack collapsed around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, November 18, 1999 in College Station. Kerlee, a member of Squadron 16 of the Corps of Cadets, from Germantown, Tennessee, had been working on the stack when it collapsed. Kerlee was hospitalized in critical condition late Thursday and died in the hospital after being removed from life support. He was the twelfth student to die in the accident.
The online photo and digitized version of the print have been updated to reflect this correction.
