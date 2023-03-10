Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a factual error.
As the 2022-23 academic year nears its end, Texas A&M’s Keepers of the Spirit are preparing for their 147th year.
In a March 10 press release, the Corps of Cadets announced 12 of its most senior leadership positions for the 2023-24 academic year. This upcoming school year will be the first of a realigned structure, aimed to provide “a greater span of control across the organization, while positioning the Corps for long-term, sustainable growth,” in line with the March to 3,000 campaign.
Among these leaders is the Corps’ third female Corps Commander, political science junior Caitlynn Walsh. Walsh and other senior leadership were named to their respective positions following an application process and interviews with both peers and staff, and were evaluated based on academics, Corps performance and their leadership positions, according to the press release.
The following is the complete list of officers announced:
Corps Commander: Caitlynn Walsh
Deputy Corps Commander: Klayton House
Chief of Staff: Callie Guest
Sergeant Major: Deandre Macri
1st Brigade Commander: Ethan Finney
1st Brigade Sergeant Major: Caleb Riggs
1st Regiment Commander: Graham Wolfe
1st Regiment Sergeant Major: James Guandolo
1st Wing Commander: Rebecca Collins
1st Wing Sergeant Major: McKinsey Bosman
Aggie Band Commander: Daniel Mackenzie
Aggie Band Sergeant Major: Tristan Lanclos
