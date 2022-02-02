Days after a 128-year record is broken, a winter weather advisory brings back memories of last year’s crippling freeze.
On Monday, Jan. 31, College Station received the highest single day rainfall since 1896, with 3.4 inches reported, nearly a tenth of the yearly rainfall average. In addition to the damp inconvenience to students and community members, The National Weather Services has issued a winter weather advisory from Wednesday night at 6 p.m. into Thursday morning, leaving residents with little time to dry.
Freezing rain is expected to accumulate around an eighth of an inch of ice. Winds of 24 miles per hour are also forecast to bring wind chills of under 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Less than a year after another record breaking week-long freeze, students are preparing for the worst as Texas A&M closes campus.
To make sure residences are prepared for another round of cold weather, the National Weather Services recommends turning on central heat before the storm and keeping it above 65 degrees. It is also recommended to have dry food, backup batteries for electronics and to keep faucets dripping and cabinets open to prevent water lines from freezing.
If ice does accumulate, the National Weather Services recommends limiting travel and to only leave your house if necessary and continue to monitor Code Maroon and Texas A&M social media for further updates.
