A trend of February class cancellation continues, as all classes at Texas A&M and Blinn College are canceled and most on-campus work will be completed remotely on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Citing a winter storm “expected to worsen across the region,” Texas A&M announced that it is canceling all classes and hosting remote work for most employees on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Some A&M services, such as dining, will continue to operate to serve students on campus.
“Buses will not run Thursday,” the statement reads. “Dining facilities will be open.”
Regarding Friday, Feb. 4, the university plans to release decisions on campus closure by 3 p.m. on Thursday via Code Maroon, email, local news outlets, social media and the university website.
In the case of freezing temperatures, the National Weather Services has online recommendations for individual and residential safety, for before, during and after freezing weather, which can be accessed via its website.
