For those walking near the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, and Rudder Tower on Wednesday, April 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m, a breezy, sunshiny day was made even brighter by the festivities in Rudder Plaza, the MSC Birthday Celebration.
Since the MSC was rededicated in 2012, University Center and Special Events has thrown this birthday party to show appreciation for the building itself, and to thank those who take care of it. However, the building was first dedicated in 1951, and has provided students a place to nap, do homework and eat for 71 years. Communication coordinator Kelly Jo Eblen, Class of 2011, said the event is all about giving to the campus community.
“We are so excited to be able to have this party again, getting all the students back together on campus is so meaningful,” Eblen said. “We put this event on each year because of what the MSC means to our campus, and this is a way for us to give back to students for their support of the MSC throughout the year.”
Amid the crowds in Rudder Plaza were local vendors, like C.C. Creations and Aggieland Safari, places to grab treats, like Tiff’s Treats and Bahama Bucks, and free lunch and t-shirts for anyone who attended. Eblen said she hopes students enjoyed the festivities, and looks forward to bringing it back to an annual event.
“This is a beloved building, it’s cherished by our campus community and it’s a way for us to celebrate what it means and what it stands for,” Eblen said. “We do that by food and free t-shirts and games. It’s just something that we think is important to do, and we’re excited to do it again, we missed the students so much.”
Because the event last took place in 2019, for most undergraduate students, this is their first experience with the celebration. Psychology sophomore Wendy Jiang said she hadn't heard of the event before, but was excited to celebrate.
“We came to the MSC after class finished, and I saw this going on,” Jiang said. “Getting to see Miss Reveille has been exciting.”
Psychology junior Timberlyn Flores said light-hearted events like this are greatly appreciated, because of how they can bring students together.
“I didn’t know this was something that we held,” Flores said. “It’s good to see the community be a community.”
While waiting to take her picture with Reveille, Jiang had one more sentiment to share.
“Happy birthday MSC,” Jiang said.
