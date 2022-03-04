Friends, family and campaign teams rallied around the 12th Man Statue on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. to hear the results of the 2022 student body election.
Finance junior Case Harris was elected the 2022-23 student body president, with 2,558 votes. The 5 For Yell group swept elections yet again, with Thomas Greve and Trevor Yelton chosen to be junior Yell Leaders and Zac Cross, Kipp Knecht and Nathan Drain chosen as senior Yell Leaders.
Harris was joined by a large group of supporters and, following the results announcement, said he was ecstatic to have the opportunity to serve the campus community.
“It feels amazing, I’ve never been more proud to be an Aggie, I’m so excited for the year,” Harris said. “From the beginning, my two goals were to advance Texas A&M and make sure every Aggie is set up to win, so that’s what we’re going to do."
Returning for a second year as a Yell Leader, Cross said he hopes to build on his experience from this past year and help bridge the gap between the student population and student-athletes.
“It is the greatest blessing ever, having served before I know what needs to be done to continue serving this great university,” Cross said. “I am happy that me and Kipp [Knecht] are able to do it again because I think we can build on this year that we had this last year and I think we are going to do a lot better. I am looking forward to 2023.”
After being named a senior Yell Leader, Drain said he is thankful for all the support from friends, family and organizations he has been a part of at A&M.
“I want every single person at Texas A&M to know that they are loved and they are welcome,” Drain said. “That is like the No. 1 thing that I am passionate about, and can’t wait to do it next year.”
Greve, upon being named junior Yell Leader, was teary-eyed and surrounded by friends. He said he is proud to be an Aggie, and hopes to bring the excitement of that moment to the student body.
“It’s incredible; it’s the biggest honor of my life,” Greve said. “I want to keep the spirit alive. If there’s anything we can feel right now, it’s the Spirit of Aggieland. There’s no other school like this, and I want to keep that spirit to grow, to keep that spirit alive. I want everyone to feel like I do now.”
Also returning for a second year as Yell Leader, Knecht said he feels honored to have the opportunity to continue serving Aggieland.
“It’s awesome; it’s a huge honor,” Knecht said. “You serve for one year and that’s more than enough. Now, coming back, I know what to do, and we’re going to make it even better. We’re gonna build on what we did this year. I’m at a loss for words.”
Yelton, upon being named junior Yell Leader, said he hopes to bring positive energy to campus, thanking those who supported him.
“It feels amazing; it’s hitting me slowly. I’ve always wanted it, and I wouldn’t have it without the people who made me, these guys right here,” Yelton said, referencing his parents, “And my girlfriend Brielle. [I’m going to] keep on doing what I love to do, just make people feel good. That’s all I want to do.”
All student body election results are uncertified at this time. Results for the election will be certified following review by the Chief Justice of A&M Student Government Association’s Judicial Court. Election results and vote tallies for every race can be found at vote.tamu.edu.
