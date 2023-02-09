Every semester, the Business Student Council, or BSC, hosts a two-day career fair for current and former students to attend dressed in professional attire and talk to over 100 companies. This semester, the career fair was hosted at the Ford Hall of Champions on Feb 8-9th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students were greeted by BSC officers and could check in their backpacks and other personal belongings. Once entering, students were encouraged to submit their resumes by scanning a QR code to the recruiters present at the fair and wear name tags to showcase their names, major and graduation dates. This allowed recruiters to offer jobs and internships based on a student's major and graduation year.
“When looking outside of the Texas A&M network, it is a little bit dire to send out resumes and go on Indeed and LinkedIn. So it is nice to come here and talk to people who are working for the companies and are actively interested in hiring people,” Ethan Zornosa, Class of 2021, said.
The technology companies present had various sectors, which had a range of positions, Zornosa said.
“I saw energy companies, railway companies and analyst positions,” Zornosa said.
Upon entering, the room was split into two rows and students made their way to companies of interest. Students of all majors and alumni, like agribusiness senior Brock Martin, were able to come to the event and look at different companies of interest.
“It is a way for me to get my foot in the door and build that network for my career,” Martin said.
Students graduating in 2023 are able to think ahead and look at companies in the fields they are passionate about and most of the open jobs or internship opportunities were for juniors or seniors. Finance senior Marie De Ugarte said she has had the opportunity to attend multiple career fairs and explore different options.
“This is my second time at the BSC career fair,” De Ugarte said. “It is a little bit quieter than last fall and since I came both days this time.”
Throughout the two days of the fair, students were also able to take professional headshots, which they will be given access to after two weeks. Students were also able to pick up various merchandise and “swag” from companies. The companies and recruiters also handed out business cards, QR codes and flyers to promote their openings and for students to get in touch with them if any questions arise.
This career fair taught students how to network and what fields are seeking talent in specific fields. Throughout this spring semester, A&M will be hosting multiple career fairs for various majors.
