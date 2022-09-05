In honor of its 25th anniversary, the Bush School of Government and Public Service will host events for students from Sept. 6-10 as part of its year-long celebration.
The events will feature a series of “The 41 I Knew” lunchtime talks with former colleagues and associates of the late former president George H.W. Bush. The school will also host a private ceremony dedicated to “Ride Home,” a 16-foot long painting depicting Bush’s funeral train. America’s VetDogs CEO John Miller will be at the Bush Library with Bush’s service dog, Sully, and Reveille. John Cronin and Mark Cronin, owners of John’s Crazy Socks, will sell unique sock designs and talk about their relationship with Bush. Finally, there will be a watch party for the “41 on 41” documentary.
“The goal of hosting these events is to celebrate that [the Bush School has] been going strong for 25 years and, throughout, we've been helping students engage with the broader policy and public management community,” professor and head of the Public Service Administration Department Lori Taylor said. “These events are kind of an example of some of the ways we've helped our students connect in the past.”
As for how the Bush School was able to book speakers who knew Bush, and Robyn Small, marketing and communications director for the Bush School, attributed the school’s notoriety.
“In the world of public service, the Bush School has a reputation, and I think a lot of people want to be connected to it in some way, whether that's to come and participate in our events,” Small said. “Once people hear the school name, I think it carries a little bit of cachet, and people want to be affiliated with it.”
The Bush School recently opened a location in Washington, D.C., in January and held a 25th anniversary celebration there in April, featuring appearances from Bush’s son Jeb Bush and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“The school is fairly young, we're only 25 years old,” Small said. “But in that amount of time, we have had incredible growth. The goal of our celebration was to celebrate that success and also to connect younger students or new students coming in who may not have had a chance to interact with President Bush, to introduce them to him through his colleagues and most important to introduce them to his idea that public service is a noble calling.”
