Editor’s Note: As more details from local police become available, this article will be updated.
The city of Bryan Police Department is currently investigating two separate sexual assault cases that occurred over the weekend. The assaults took place near Southwest Bryan between Wellborn and Texas Avenue, according to Bryan Police.
The suspect has been described as a Black male between 5’6 and 6’ with a medium athletic build. Currently, no arrests have been made.
Police have increased patrols in the area, but community members are encouraged to remain inside and secure their homes until a suspect is arrested.
Any individuals with information concerning the crime are encouraged to contact 979-361-3888. Any suspicious activity should be reported to 911 as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Texas A&M students are encouraged to take advantage of on-campus safety resources such as Corps of Cadets Escorts, the Friend Walk feature in the Code Maroon App and Blue Light phones to contact first responders.
Bryan Public Information Officer Kole Taylor encourages students to stay vigilant in their day-to-day activities.
“Whether it be walking home from the bars, the library, whatever it may be, just being aware of your surroundings,” Taylor said. “If you get a funny feeling about something's not right, you should probably listen to those cues because we're instinctual creatures as humans.”
Taylor said Bryan Police will release information as quickly as possible via social media while prioritizing the integrity of the case and its victims.
“We aren’t able to release everything that we have just due to keeping that, and with it being a sexual assault, we have to think about the victim's safety and keeping their identities not public as well,” Taylor said. “We're going to release things as quickly as we can because we want the community to be aware of what's happening with this, we want them to help us. We're going to try to provide as much information as we can.”
As the case gains more traction on social media, Taylor said the community should avoid rumors and false information.
“There has been a lot of information floating out there that does appear to be inaccurate,” Taylor said. “I think if you're going to share information, make sure you're getting it from a confirmed source, not a random person.”
