After 30 years of military service, Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis is eager to return to Aggieland to serve as the 46th Commandant of the Corps of Cadets.
Michaelis, Class of 1993 and member of the E-1 company, will return to campus and begin his term as commandant on Oct 1. As his term begins, Michaelis reflected fondly on his experience as a cadet.
“[I’m] pretty excited to come back to A&M. It’s been 30 years since I graduated as an E-1 jock from the Corps of Cadets in 1993 and I first stepped on the quad as a young 17-year-old kid in 1989,” Michaelis said. “I think the experience that I had at A&M, the camaraderie of the friends that I developed there, the commitment to academics, and that full tradition that defines the Corps experience at A&M really shaped who I am today.”
Michaelis said he feels a special connection with Texas A&M, as he moved many times during his childhood and military career.
“I’m an army brat — this will be the 29th move I’ve done in 50 years,” Michaelis said. “The longest place I ever lived was four years of college at Texas A&M University. This is coming home, so there is a huge level of excitement in our family right now and we can’t wait to get back.”
Michaelis said he looks forward to living in Texas and is excited to come back to a community that he said defines who he is.
“I’m still here at Fort Jackson until the end of August, and as I transition to Texas A&M, it will be with a continued focus and commitment to the Army that will also be very apparent in my role as the commandant when I assume the position,” Michaelis said.
When he arrives in Aggieland, Michaelis said he intends to focus on learning as he acclimates to his new position.
“You will see me listening and learning about the environment to understand what’s happened within the Corps and within the university within the last three decades. The university has grown quite a bit,” Michaelis said. “I’m also focused on what I think is a very clear objective — the March to 3,000. Getting the Corps to 3,000 [members] to me is generating interest, recruiting, precision marketing and targeted scholarship opportunities. I think it also means making sure we’ve got the right facilities and resources to support a Corps of that size.”
Michaelis said he plans to amplify current priorities in the Corps and put a focus on academics and diversity and inclusion.
“That is a powerful message in the decision space of young men and women wanting to join to be a part of the Corps at A&M and also in their parents,” Michaelis said. “I think we’ve got an obligation to help cadets to be the best version of themselves, through academic assistance and through an inclusive cadet experience.”
To the incoming cadets of the Class of 2026, Michaelis said the Corps will transform their college experience at A&M and pave their way to a successful future.
“If you’re interested in a formative challenge, one that will positively shape the experience of your four years at A&M and prepare you for the future, whether it’s service to the nation or service to the country in a different way, look no further than the Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets,” Michaelis said. “That’s the value proposition of the Corps. It produces leaders for the state and nation that are grounded in values and character.”
Outside of A&M, Michaelis said he looks forward to classic Texas cuisine.
“Every time I come back to Texas, the first thing I do is find a Whataburger,” Michaelis said. “And whenever I go to [College Station], I go hunt out Wings ‘N More. The cadet in me from 1989 to 1993 is super excited to be back at Aggieland. There is such a feeling of being home.”
