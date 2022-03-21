As severe weather rolls into the Brazos Valley during the evening and overnight, Texas A&M has announced that all classes after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21 have been canceled and that buses will stop transit after making their last stop at 6:30 p.m. Meteorologists remind community members to be prepared for and pay attention to weather alerts as the storms progress.
The Brazos Valley should expect to see severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall, baseball-sized hail, wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour and the potential for tornadoes, according to a report by KBTX.
“The main storm concern will fall somewhere within the northern and central Brazos Valley through about 10 p.m. tonight as a few of these discrete supercells are anticipated to move quickly west to east-northeast,” the article reads. “A second round of stormy weather will then materialize over the central Brazos Valley between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.”
The National Weather Service has increased the severe weather risk to moderate, which is level four of five.
⚠️Increasing Severe Weather Risk Today/Tonight⚠️Severe weather risk has been upgraded to MODERATE (level 4 out of 5). All severe weather hazards are possible.✔️Be weather aware✔️Make sure you know where your nearest shelter is✔️Have multiple ways to receive warnings!#TXwx pic.twitter.com/2mjP9pMfkV— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 21, 2022
This area gets into the Brazos Valley. https://t.co/VfYpOcAasb— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) March 21, 2022
A tornado watch has been issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson and Washington counties until 10 p.m. Monday, with the possibility of extension. Additionally, a flood watch is in effect for east of the Navasota River from 7 p.m. on Monday to 7 a.m on Tuesday, March 22.
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Storms capable of 60mph wind, hail to the size of quarters, and potentially brief tornadoes are possible. More details can be found at https://t.co/uJ8eW39S27 & on the KBTX PinPoint Weather App pic.twitter.com/q3zQ3A4i9a— KBTX Weather (@KBTXWeather) March 21, 2022
In the event of a tornado warning, Texas A&M Environmental Health & Safety shared tips on Twitter to promote tornado safety including retreating to the lowest possible floor and central room as well as covering one’s head and neck from falling debris.
With a chance of strong storms and tornados in Aggieland this evening, follow @TAMUCodeMaroon, @tamuweather, @kbtxweather, or @NWSHouston for updated forecasts and warnings, and check out these helpful tips for sheltering during severe weather emergencies. Stay safe, @tamu! pic.twitter.com/wzHLeKru0M— TAMU EHS (@TAMU_Safety) March 21, 2022
Additionally, A&M has also shared safety tips for severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes for community members.
To keep up with current weather conditions, continue to monitor KBTX website and KBTX news app.
