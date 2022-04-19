Following the Nov. 5, 2021, Astroworld Festival tragedy, filmmaker Charlie Minn has worked to capture the event through the eyes of concertgoers in his new documentary “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival.”
Film director and producer Minn said the documentary looks to capture the deadly concert which claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including Texas A&M’s own electronic systems engineering technology senior Bharti Shahani, through interviews and live footage. Showtimes will be available beginning Friday, April 29 in 10 select theaters across Texas, including in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Bryan’s Premiere Cinema.
“Get prepared for the truth. I interviewed eight survivors who [were] right there in the war zone. Eight people who almost died or could have died, I should say, certainly could have been injured, and at the bare minimum have PTSD,” Minn said. “These are eight people that are key direct eyewitnesses to this atrocity.”
Minn said he encourages the A&M community to view the film, especially since an Aggie died in the tragedy.
“An Aggie died in the most unfair manner. I don't think enough was said about the negligence of the Houston Police dropping her body like that — that's completely inexcusable,” Minn said. “If Jimbo Fisher was dropped from that stretcher, do you think everyone and the moms and dads would know about it? Of course, but because Bharti Shahani is not Jimbo Fisher, she gets the shaft, she gets no attention.”
After the film’s theater run, Minn said the Astroworld documentary will be available on Amazon Prime, along with his other films.
In addition to the Astroworld film, Minn also produced a documentary over the 2018 Sante Fe High School shooting, and The 13th Man documentary featuring the final survivor of the 1999 Bonfire collapse John Comstock, Class of 2010.
“I've had a career of making films about innocent people being victimized, so this would obviously fall under that pattern,” Minn said. “I went about this documentary like any other [documentary], I just dove right into it. Luckily, in Houston, I developed a few key contacts, people that can connect me to other people and next thing you know I'm introduced to some lawyers who represent some of the victims. It's kind of a domino effect, where you just keep digging and digging and digging in and then you just reach more people.”
