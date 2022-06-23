In honor of National HIV Testing Day, the Brazos County Health District is hosting free rapid HIV testing on June 26 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Testing will take place at the Brazos County Health Department at 201 N Texas Ave, Bryan TX 77803, and no appointment is required.
HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is caused by AIDS, damages the immune system and can be spread through sexual intercourse.
Brazos County is currently ranked 24 in the state for cases of people living with HIV and ranked 25 for cases of AIDS, according to the Texas Health and Human Services report.
In addition to testing, Project Unity and the Pride Community Center will be in the lobby to offer services and support for those being tested.
For more information, visit www.brazoshealth.org.
