Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election.
Local election results will determine how the city of College Station and Bryan proceed regarding transportation, the Northgate district and infrastructure.
Below are the unofficial results for Brazos County’s 2022 midterm local elections:
County Judge
Duane Peters — R - 38,448, 71.36%
Clyde Garland — L - 15,428, 28.64%
District Clerk
Gabriel Garcia — R - 37,229, 65.90%
Searcy L. Toliver — D - 19,260, 34.10%
Mayor of College Station
John Nichols — 12,297, 63.52%
John Nichols is a current city council member since 2012 and an active community member. He supports a heightened police presence in Northgate, and as a council member, he served on the transportation committee and believes in solving bus issues by sending more funds towards the bus system. He supports projects to improve the quality of life in College Station to attract and retain more residents. His top priorities are to keep the city government fiscally conservative, improve transportation and neighborhood infrastructure and diversify job opportunities for students and residents. More information can be found on his Facebook page.
Rick Robison — 5,314, 25.39%
Jacob Randolph – 2,321, 11.09%
City Council Place 1
Mark Smith — 11,269, 56.87%
Mark Smith has been the city of College Station’s public works director for 16 years. He believes College Station is an education-oriented community with Texas A&M students at the forefront and supports making efforts to retain graduates in the city. He supports implementing a rental inspection program. He believes more funding is needed to address safety issues in Northgate, and is interested in a new business district in the city to get more funding. His top priorities are maintaining pre-existing neighborhoods and infrastructure and strengthening intergovernmental relations by fostering strong partnerships with other local and state government agencies.
Aron Collins —8,545, 43.13%
City Council Place 2
David Levine — 9,289 , 56.87%
David Levine is a local entrepreneur. He believes the top priority of local government is to ensure public safety, and supports effective community policing. He does not believe closing bars earlier in Northgate is necessary. He believes A&M is the biggest draw to College Station and supports building upwards to accommodate the city’s growth. His top priorities are public safety and intergovernmental cooperation.
William Wright — 8,545, 43.13%
City Council Place 5 (Unexpired term)
Bob Yancy — 10,494, 52.14%
Bob Yancy is a former city public information officer and Air Force veteran. He believes that a unified vision for the future of College Station is needed as the university continues to grow. He supports a new “Gig’Em” city district with entertainment options besides partying and drinking, and supports further developing the RELLIS and airport areas. He supports a blended community in College Station where residents and students are integrated with each other. His top priorities are public safety, neighborhood integrity and creating a vision for the city.
Nicole Galluci — 6,996 , 34.76%
Willie B. Blackmon — 2,636, 13.10%
Mayor of Bryan
Bobby Gutierrez — 9,287, 52%
Bobby Gutierrez is a business owner and formerly served as a Bryan city council member of District 3. Gutierrez runs on three platforms: fiscal responsibility, supporting law enforcement and economic development. He wants to allocate budgets responsibly and properly equip Bryan’s police and fire departments.
Brent Hairston — 5,538, 31%
Mike Southerland — 3,024, 16.9%
Councilmember Single Member District One
Paul Torres — 776, 50.4%
Paul Torres, Class of 2002, is an Aggie and owner of BenRoz construction. He is a member of the BCS Hispanic forum and has previously served on the Planning and Zoning board, city of Bryan’s Park and Recreation board and Building Standard Commission. His goals are to focus on keeping the streets safer, bringing in more affordable housing and better-paying jobs for families.
Raul Santana — 763, 49.6%
Single Member District Two
Ray Arrington — 1,176, 56.8%
Ray Arrington is a U.S. Air Force Retiree and has previously worked in the American Red Cross on the Board of Directors and has served as president of the Minority Economic Revitalization Council. He hopes to be a voice for district two and said he will have an open-door policy every day to be a servant to the community.
Rafael Peña III — 893, 43.2%
Single Member District Five
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff — 1,167, 40.1%
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff is the owner of a law firm in Downtown Bryan and previously served as the mayor for Stratford, Texas. Growing up with an agricultural background, she values hard work and dedication. She hopes to use her background in public policy and business to provide innovative solutions to issues in the community.
Anjuli “A.J.” Renold — 941, 32.4%
Kyle R. Schumann — 800, 27.5%
Single Member District Six
Kevin C. Boriskie — 11,856, 75.3%
Kevin C. Boriskie, Class of 1996, is a Bryan native and licensed real estate agent. Currently, he is the commissioner of Bryan’s Planning and Zoning Commission and is a member of the Bio-Corridor Advisory Board. He hopes to continue to serve Bryan as a fourth-generation resident of Brazos County and use his business experience in a leadership role.
Patrick Giammalva — 3,890, 24.7%
Proposition A — Passed — 17,411, 68.65%
The issuance of $100,000,000 bonds for the construction of roads, bridges and highways throughout the county, including participation in joint federal, state, city and regional government projects, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.
Proposition B — Passed — 15,532, 61.90%
Authorizing Brazos County, Texas to impose an additional vehicle registration fee in an amount not to exceed $10.00 for transportation projects identified by the Brazos County regional mobility authority, or RMA, pursuant to section 502.402 of the Texas Transportation Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.