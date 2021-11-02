Final results for the 2021 municipal elections in Brazos County came in late Tuesday evening after polls officially closed at 7 p.m.
According to the College Station city blog, results are not yet official but all early voting ballots have been counted in addition to received absentee ballots as well as the tally from all 24 polling places.
“A total of 67 absentee and military ballots are outstanding,” the city blog reads. “Absentee ballots will be counted if postmarked by today and received Wednesday. Military ballots will be counted through Nov. 8.”
City Council Place 4 incumbent Elizabeth Cunha, 56.3%, was re-elected for another term over candidate William Wright, 43.8%.
City Council Place 6 candidates David Levine, 38.2%, and incumbent Dennis Maloney, 45.5%, will advance to a runoff election, as neither candidate received the 50 percent plus one majority required on Election Day. The College Station city blog said the council will consider adopting an ordinance calling for a runoff election to occur on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Levine and Maloney will advance ahead of third candidate Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland, 16.3%. In the meantime, Maloney will continue to serve in the post, according to the city blog.
Propositions A and B of the College Station city charter amendments on the ballot were passed, according to the College Station city blog. These propositions were for prohibiting council members from having financial interest in city contracts and transactions and requiring council members to disclose contributions of more than $500. Proposition C, which called to move city elections in November of odd-numbered years, failed to pass, having received 3,747 votes, 63.9%, against.
College Station election results canvassing will occur during the City Council’s Nov. 11 meeting.
According to The Eagle, College Station Independent School District, or CSISD, School Board Place 1 candidate Darin Paine, 62.72%, was elected over Amy Alge, 37.28%, and CSISD School Board Place 2 was won by candidate Blaine Decker, 42.24%, followed by candidates Kim Ege, 35.67%, and Mengmeng Gu, 22.09%.
Three of four of the CSISD Bond propositions passed including propositions A, B and C, which include a bond for phase 1 of a career and technical education facility as well as the purchase of land, buses and vehicles, an increase in instructional technology, and renovations to the district’s natatorium. CSISD Bond Proposition D failed to pass, 52.81%, which included a bond for an update to the A&M Consolidated High School football stadium, including fieldhouse and press box renovations and upgrades to the sound system.
Below are the unofficial results for Brazos County’s 2021 local elections:
College Station City Council Place 4
Elizabeth Cunha, incumbent: 3,271 (56.3%)
William Wright: 2,544 (43.8%)
College Station City Council Place 6
Dennis Maloney, incumbent: 2,619 (45.5%)
Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland: 939 (16.3%)
David Levine: 2,196 (38.2%)
College Station Proposition A
For: 5,338 (89.2%)
Against: 647 (10.8%)
College Station Proposition B
For: 5,290 (88.4%)
Against: 694 (11.6 %)
College Station Proposition C
For: 2,116 (36.1%)
Against: 3,747 (63.9%)
College Station ISD School Board Place 1
Amy Alge: 2,186 (37.28%)
Darin Paine: 3,678 (62.72%)
College Station ISD School Board Place 2
Blaine Decker: 2,533 (42.24%)
Kim Ege: 2,139 (35.67%)
Mengmeng Gu: 1,325 (22.09%)
College Station ISD Bond Proposition A
For: 4,484 (65.44%)
Against: 2,368 (34.56%)
College Station ISD Bond Proposition B
For: 4,234 (61.85%)
Against: 2,612 (38.15%)
College Station ISD Bond Proposition C
For: 3,897 (57.14%)
Against: 2,923 (42.86%)
College Station ISD Bond Proposition D
For: 3,228 (47.19%)
Against: 3,613 (52.81%)
Editor’s Note: This article will be updated as more results become finalized and officiated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.