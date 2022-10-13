Texas A&M University Police were notified of an anonymous call received by Technology Services Help Desk Central on Oct. 13. The call made reference to Kyle Field and evacuation procedures were initiated for the stadium and the adjoining Bright Football Complex.
A Code Maroon message was sent out at 1:25 p.m. alerting the campus community of the evacuation and encouraging all individuals to avoid the area.
University police managed the incoming response and search of facilities from a nearby Incident Command Post. Members of the College Station Bomb Unit, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted University Police in conducting the search. In addition, three University Police K-9s specialized in explosive detection were also involved in the search.
As of 3:45 p.m., the facilities were cleared by law enforcement and a Code Maroon was issued to the campus community.
Editor's note: The situation is currently an active investigation, and no other information can be released at time of publication.
