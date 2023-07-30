On Sunday July 30 at 6:02 p.m., the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents convened to hold a special in-person meeting. The regents immediately entered an executive session, closed to the public, to discuss the appointment of the interim president and a potential settlement on the hiring of Kathleen McElroy, PhD.
After the executive session, which ended by 9:25 p.m., the regents regrouped in a public session and favored to approve Gen. Mark Welsh III as interim president of A&M. The vote was unanimous.
The public session continued with the decision to approve a negotiation surrounding McElroy’s settlement. Before there was a motion to approve, Board of Regents Vice Chairman Robert L. Albritton included a motion to commence an investigation regarding McElroy’s hiring process.
“Mister chairman, I am moving the approval of item number two and also move that we direct the Office of General Counsel to complete a thorough investigation as quickly as possible and emphasize that we support the release of these findings to the public,” Albritton said.
The vote to approve further negotiations surrounding McElroy’s settlement was unanimously approved by the board with the secondary statement to publish all General Counsel findings to the public as soon as they become available, confirmed.
