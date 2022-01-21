On Jan. 21, the Texas MS, 150 organization had a ribbon cutting for their annual bike race on April 30 and May 1, commemorating the event's new finish line on Kyle Field.
College Station mayor Karl Mooney said it was nice to see the event happening this year to support individuals with multiple sclerosis, or MS, especially with the impact of COVID-19 in the past two years.
“[Multiple sclerosis is a] disease that affects almost 200,000 people in the United States alone, and [for] some folks they might carry the symptoms and not really be overly affected by it but for some it can be so debilitating,” Mooney said.
It’s not uncommon to know someone who has suffered from MS in some form, Mooney said.
“By being here and by participating in this, we can help find a way to deal with this terrible disease,” Mooney said. “Thank you for that effort, [and] thank you on behalf of those who are voiceless here today, who know that you are trying to make a difference in their lives.”
There’s a lot of excitement for this year’s event finishing on Kyle Field, as it’s been a goal for the past two years which has been prevented by COVID-19 and weather, President of the National MS Society Linda Bates said.
“The MS 150 is the largest fundraising event in the world for MS; we raise more money than any other single event in the world to support multiple sclerosis,” Bates said. “The research that we’ve done has made people’s lives that live with MS … so much better.”
As someone who is currently living with MS, member of the MS Society Board of Directors Rita Joubransaid the ride and event is an incredible experience, and is something she fully trusts and supports.
“I know that the MS Society is a good steward of the funds that they are raising,” Joubran said. “I have met researchers, [and] I have seen first hand what the MS society is making possible for people like me living with MS.”
For students interested in getting involved,Bates said it would be great to come out to volunteer and cheer people along the route with it being right on campus.
“If anybody wants to get out and ride, it’s super approachable [as] young people [with] young legs, you don’t even have to train that much truly,” Bates said. “Ride along, come and ride, come out here and volunteer, just come out and support and cheer along the riders along the route.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.