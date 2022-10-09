Texas A&M student in custody after attempting arson at Annenberg Presidential Conference Center and setting fire to a car.
At 3:25 a.m. Oct. 8, A&M police responded to a 911 call at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center where they found a car on fire, and one of the windows in the conference center broken. At the conference center, the suspect committed burglary of a building with the intent to commit arson.
The suspect, animal science sophomore Kobe McAdoo, was “extremely intoxicated” and found bleeding, potentially from cutting himself on the glass, A&M police officer Lieutenant Bobby Richardson said.
“He was arrested, taken to the hospital for treatment and then transferred to the Brazos County Jail where he was put in for public intoxication, burglary of a building and burglary of a vehicle,” Richardson said.
An international affairs graduate student said he and his peers found out about the vandalism through the news and were extremely shocked by the incident.
“I mean, at the end of the day, we know that everything is going to be OK,” the student said. “I just felt surprised. Anytime there’s any sort of vandalism on campus, I think that’s definitely something that’s newsworthy.”
The incident is being investigated by The State Fire Marshall and A&M police. McAdoo is currently in custody with his bonds set at $1,000 for public intoxication and $20,000 each for burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a building.
(0) comments
