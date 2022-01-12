To help curb the spread of the omicron variant, Texas A&M is offering at-home COVID-19 tests to campus members.
In a Jan. 12 campus-wide email, A&M announced the at-home antigen tests, or BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, will begin to be available to all students, faculty and staff on Thursday, Jan. 13. According to the email, each box includes two testing kits, and campus members can reserve up to two boxes on the online request site. Campus members can find video instructions on how to complete the test here.
“These easy-to-use tests will help identify positive COVID-19 infections while preserving in-person learning,” the email reads.
The tests can be picked up at one of four locations on campus starting Thursday, according to the email:
Kyle Field outside the northeast activation tower gate, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Zachry Engineering Education Complex in the Virginia Brown Atrium, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wehner Building outside Room 113, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A.P. Beutel Student Health Center, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 50,000 tests were given to the university by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, according to a Jan. 6 email from Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman.
In addition to the at-home tests, A&M will continue to offer free PCR testing at several on-campus locations throughout the semester. Campus members can also receive COVID-19 vaccinations at several on-campus and off-campus locations.
“Testing is one of many risk-reduction measures — along with vaccination, masking and physical distancing — that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” the email reads.
