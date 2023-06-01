A Code Maroon message was sent out on Thursday, June 1 at 1:15 p.m. alerting the campus community of a bomb threat at White Creek Apartments. All residents are asked to evacuate immediately, with the community center suggested as a refuge location. All non-residents are urged to avoid the White Creek area.
Bus route 3, servicing White Creek Apartments, has been suspended until further notice.
UPDATE: At 2:03 p.m., Thursday, June 1 another bomb threat alert has been sent via Code Maroon regarding a bomb threat at the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility, also in West Campus. It is currently unknown if the two threats are related. Evacuations are active and all others are asked to avoid the area.
UPDATE: At 3:02 p.m., Thursday, June 1, a CODE Maroon alert declared that no suspicious devices were found at either the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility and White Creek Apartments. The situation has been declared all clear and occupants of both buildings have been given the go-ahead to return.
Editor's note: The situation is currently an active investigation, and no other information can be released at time of publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.