Two male Cayuga ducks often seen residing in Aggie Park have disappeared.
Park employees stated the ducks were last seen on Thursday night, Feb. 23. Identified by the iridescent black plumage, green heads and friendly nature, the ducks were a popular presence among visitors. Lucas Trosper, a junior bioagricultural engineering major said the ducks were a bright spot in the Corps of Cadets’ morning training.
“In the Corps, we do [physical training] in the morning, and we always see them. We always love them and it’s been a bummer that we haven’t seen them in two days,” Trosper said. “They always made the park more fun, they were always a cute detour from training.”
Jared Ramos, a political science senior and a park employee, said the park rangers loved the ducks as well.
“We named them Bonnie and Clyde, they were always energetic and friendly,” Ramos said. “They always followed us, they always hung out in the [golf cart] garage. I don’t think they knew how to fly.”
Although the origin of the ducks was initially unknown to most, after investigation it was found that the ducks were raised by business administration freshman Alec Ambrose. Ambrose said he raised the ducks, who he named Squilliam and Quan, from hatchlings.
“These ducks were bought last semester and raised in a chicken coop in Historic, a neighborhood off campus,” Ambrose said. “I raised three ducks by the names of Shelly, Squilliam and Quan.”
Ambrose said he placed the ducks in Aggie Park when they started growing bigger.
“By the time winter rolled around, we were unfortunately in a position where we needed to give the ducks to a better home,” Ambrose said. “Shelly, the female, unfortunately, passed away due to an accident and we were forced to release the other two ducks into Aggie Park. I knew they would live a happier life there.”
A survey of surrounding parks in the area did not find the ducks. Ambrose said the two sometimes vacated their chicken coop in the past only to return.
“In the past, they’d sometimes disappear,” Ambrose said. “But they’d show up again after a couple days.”
A group of Aggie Park rangers formed a search group for the ducks, Elizabeth Baker, a psychology junior said.
“Just to make sure we have more eyes on the watch,” Baker said.
Readers who have seen the ducks or have any information about their whereabouts are encouraged to contact the author by visiting his website: tx.ag/lostducks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.