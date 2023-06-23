Coach Terry Price

Defensive ends coach Terry Price spoke with the media about his defense's new look during media availability on March 26, 2015. 

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include Price's cause of death.

On Friday, June 23, Texas A&M defensive line coach Terry Price passed away at 55, confirmed to KBTX by a family member. A former A&M football player confirmed to KAGS News that Price lost a battle with Stage IV cancer.

Price played for A&M on the defensive line from 1986-1989 and was a four-year letterman during his time in College Station, winning two conference championships during the 1986 and 1987 seasons.

After going in the 10th round to the Chicago Bears in the 1990 NFL Draft, Price spent two years in the NFL before returning to A&M to coach on R.C. Slocum’s staff as a volunteer and finish his degree in sociology.

As a coach, Price made stops throughout the South, coaching at Ole Miss and Auburn before returning to College Station to coach the defensive line for the Aggies in 2012.

Price was renowned as a recruiter, bringing talents such as Myles Garrett, Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike to Aggieland. He also helped the Aggies in their record-setting 2022 recruiting class, bringing in many high-end talents in Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, LT Overton, Enai White and Jadon Scarlett.

As well-known a coach and recruiter as Price was, he was arguably more well-known for his barbecue skills, frequently hosting his famous D-line barbecues for his players.

Price leaves behind his wife Kenya and his two sons Alex and Devin, both of whom graduated from A&M this spring. Devin played three years for the Aggies before transferring to FAU this past off-season. Price also leaves behind a lasting legacy that is felt by all of the players whose lives he touched.

 

