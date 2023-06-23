Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include Price's cause of death.
On Friday, June 23, Texas A&M defensive line coach Terry Price passed away at 55, confirmed to KBTX by a family member. A former A&M football player confirmed to KAGS News that Price lost a battle with Stage IV cancer.
Price played for A&M on the defensive line from 1986-1989 and was a four-year letterman during his time in College Station, winning two conference championships during the 1986 and 1987 seasons.
After going in the 10th round to the Chicago Bears in the 1990 NFL Draft, Price spent two years in the NFL before returning to A&M to coach on R.C. Slocum’s staff as a volunteer and finish his degree in sociology.
As a coach, Price made stops throughout the South, coaching at Ole Miss and Auburn before returning to College Station to coach the defensive line for the Aggies in 2012.
Price was renowned as a recruiter, bringing talents such as Myles Garrett, Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike to Aggieland. He also helped the Aggies in their record-setting 2022 recruiting class, bringing in many high-end talents in Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, LT Overton, Enai White and Jadon Scarlett.
As well-known a coach and recruiter as Price was, he was arguably more well-known for his barbecue skills, frequently hosting his famous D-line barbecues for his players.
Slow smoked 💨St Louis style Ribs. Smoked 🐓 bird. Beef 🐄 sausage with Mac and Cheese 🧀 and baked 🫘 beans. #Gigem pic.twitter.com/GyQBeWWzNY— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) March 19, 2023
Price leaves behind his wife Kenya and his two sons Alex and Devin, both of whom graduated from A&M this spring. Devin played three years for the Aggies before transferring to FAU this past off-season. Price also leaves behind a lasting legacy that is felt by all of the players whose lives he touched.
Man I have so many memories with coach Terry Price TP. You were one of the first coaches to come see me at Bellaire and offer me a scholarship to play at Texas A&M. Thank you for everything🙏🏾 #Here— Jayden Peevy (@JAYDENPEEVY) June 23, 2023
RIP TP. One of my favorite coaches ever. There's a reason why every DC kept Coach Price on staff. He was really one of them. Prayers up for the Price family 🙏🏿.— Otaro Alaka🇳🇬 (@OtaroAlaka) June 23, 2023
RIP to Coach Price aka TP. One of the greatest to ever do it man. The guy that taught me the attitude of a SEC DLineman. He gave me real shot also inspired me to be pit-master. Thank you for everything you done for me & the game. Love you OG❤️— Reggie Chevis (@CoachChevis3) June 23, 2023
Praying for the Price Family🙏🏿🐐
RIP @Coach_TPrice this one hurts! You didn’t just help change my life but so many other young men! The true definition of what it is to be a real MAN! I could never repay you for what you have done for me! You will be missed, until we meet again! Love you— daeshon hall (@DaeshonHall) June 23, 2023
Coach Price loved what he did it wasn’t just a job to him I watch the love he had for his guys like they were his own son. I don’t think a tweet will ever show the magnitude of his heart and impact he had on everyone. We all was blessed to be of your presence. This 1 hit home 😪— Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) June 23, 2023
