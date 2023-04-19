The 2023 Muster Ceremony is organized by the Aggie Muster Committee and this year’s Muster Committee Chair Rachel Greve, is an engineering and biomedical engineering graduate student.
Greve got her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M in 2022 and said she came to A&M as a first generation Aggie. She served in several different roles for Muster during her undergrad, including being a host and the external relations coordinator before reaching her current position, she said.
Greve said her interest in Muster began when she saw one of her Fish Camp chairs was also in the Aggie Muster Committee, and she realized students could get involved. After feeling alone in Aggieland, Greve said she struggled to feel connected and be involved in the university.
“I came to A&M not knowing anything at all,” Greve said. “[I was] completely in the dark about the traditions of the school and what it meant to be an Aggie. I felt really lost in my place in the Aggie family.”
Greve said she lost a few friends that were remembered in Muster 2020, and saw it as her chance to get involved as a Muster host to honor them.
“It was that moment like in the roll call where it kind of dawned on me that it doesn’t matter what your class year is, what your major is, how many generations you are, what you’re involved in on campus — you matter as an Aggie,” Greve said.
During COVID-19, Greve said she wanted to get more involved and dive deeper into organizing Muster, so she applied to be the external relations coordinator. Greve lost several more individuals close to her that were honored in the 2021 Muster, and seeing people from different backgrounds come together gave her a newfound appreciation for the tradition, she said.
“Every year you go into Muster, you get something new out of it as a new layer onto your appreciation for our traditions, and what it means to be an Ag in this university,” Greve said.
Greve wants to continue building upon this tradition in her current role and help her committee reach its goals, Greve said.
“I do think the creative mind, and the hands and feet of campus Muster must really start with general members and our executives on [the] Muster Committee,” Greve said. “They are the ones that have these big ideas and new ways to impact our Aggie family, and I just really wanted to like, push them, to achieve all that they wanted to do.”
