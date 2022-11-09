The 2022 Midterm election results were announced Tuesday, Nov. 7 including the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Below are the unofficial results for Texas’ 2022 midterm elections according to the Texas Tribune:
U.S. Representative District 10
Michael McCaul — R - 145, 384, 64.0%
Linda Nuno — D - 76,540, 33.7%
Bill Kelsey — L - 5,086, 2.2%
Governor
Greg Abbott — R- 4,033,103, 55.8%
Beto O’Rourke — D- 3,096,319, 42.9%
Mark Tippets — L - 69,154, 1.0 %
Delilah Barrios — G - 24,004, 0.3%
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick — R - 3,919, 823, 54.7%
Mike Collier — D - 3,054,651, 42.6%
Shanna Steele — L - 188,062, 2.6%
Attorney General
Ken Paxton — R - 3,884,294, 54.4%
Rochelle Mercedec Garza — D - 3,053,835, 42.8%
Mark Ash — L - 202,383, 2.8%
Comptroller
Glenn Hegar — R - 4,073,438, 57.2%
Janet T. Dudding — D - 2,852,701, 40.3%
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza — L - 177,609, 2.5%
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham — R- 4,040,928, 57.1%
Jay Kleberg — D- 2,929,336, 41.4%
Alfred Molison — G - 111,430, 1.6%
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller — R- 2,383,495, 52.5%
Susan Hays — D- 2,153,382, 47.5%
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian — R- 3,989,341, 56.4%
Luke Warford — D- 2,819,328, 39.9%
Jaime Andrés Díez — L - 188,584, 2.7%
Hunter Crow — G - 73,444, 1.0%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann — R - 2,175,547, 53.5%
Erin A. Nowell — D - 1,814, 44.6%
Tom Oxford — L - 77,576, 1.9%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle — R - 2,207,385, 54.4%
Amanda Reichek — D - 1,852,629, 45.6%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young — R - 2,188,032, 53.9%
Julia Maldonado — D - 1,873,262, 46.1%
Judge, Court of Criminals, Place 5
Scott Walker — R - 2,249,481, 54.3%
Dana Huffman — D - 1,889,671, 45.7%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure III — R - 2,245,809, 54.4%
Robert Johnson — D - 1,882,691, 45.6%
State Senator, District 5
Charles Schwertner — R - 161,935, 71.9%
Tommy Estes — L - 63,183, 28.1%
