The Texas A&M Department of Student Life released August statistics for the fall semester, revealing the number of incoming freshmen and new transfer students alongside Howdy Week information.
Student orientations
Across all summer New Student Conferences from May to August, A&M welcomed over 15,000 new Aggies and their families, including:
12,993 incoming freshmen
2,273 transfer students
19,859 family members and guests
A&M’s summer camp orientations saw:
5,387 Fish Camp attendees
173 Transfer Camp attendees
On-campus residents
On-campus move-in began on Thursday, Aug. 17, going until Sunday, Aug. 20. Across four days, the campus welcomed 12,000 new residents into 25 on-campus residence halls and apartments.
Howdy Week
Howdy Week kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 17 and lasted until Tuesday, Aug. 22, including key events like the Ice Cream Carnival, Rec-a-Palooza, the Class of ‘27 photo and the first day of class photos. These featured events saw:
Est. 2,500 Ice Cream Carnival attendees
Est. 3,800 Rec-A-Palooza attendees
Est. 8,300 Class of ‘27 photo participants
Est. 5,000 first day of class photos taken
Corps of Cadets
The Corps of Cadets recruited its largest freshman class since 2017, with the Class of 2027 representing a 20% growth in class size compared to last year, according to Texas A&M Today. 857 cadets checked in for its Fall Orientation Week, including freshmen and A&M students transferring into the Corps.
Student organizations
The Memorial Student Center Open House occurred on Sunday, Aug. 27, with 475 out of the 1,300 registered student organizations participating.
The A&M Collegiate Panhellenic Council recruited 1,499 new members across 14 sororities, and the Interfraternity Council recruited 793 fraternity members across 18 fraternities.
