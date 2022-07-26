On July 25th, Greg Hartman, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Texas A&M, announced via email that the university will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for anyone ages six months and older. The vaccines will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 at the A&M System Moore-Connally building on 301 Tarrow Street in College Station. No appointment to get the vaccine is necessary.
The clinic will provide infant and toddler vaccines for children between six months and five years, as well as primary doses and booster doses for individuals five and older. The clinic asks that individuals qualified for a booster shot bring proof of previous COVID-19 vaccination.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, recommends vaccination for everyone ages six months and older. According to their website, COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and even dying.
For more information about the vaccinations, visit covid.tamu.edu/vaccines/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.