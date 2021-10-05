For individuals who have not yet been fully vaccinated, Texas A&M will host a drive-thru vaccine clinic.
In a campus-wide email, A&M announced representatives from the College of Medicine will offer six hours of free COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Ave.
Pre-registration for the event is not required though is encouraged for individuals wishing to participate in the drive-thru event.
“Individuals who do not pre-register will be asked to acknowledge consent via iPad and take a questionnaire before receiving the vaccine,” the email read.
The teams will be offering both first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which was approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for individuals 16 and older on Monday, Aug. 23.
In an effort to get Aggieland vaccinated, A&M has offered multiple pop-up clinics in addition to a vaccine incentive program, which was announced on Sept. 3.
If individuals are wanting to get vaccinated and cannot make it to the event on Saturday, Student Health Services is also offering daily walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.
