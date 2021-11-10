Aggieland North will soon be expanding.
The Texas A&M University System announced in a Nov. 10 press release that a new campus will be developed in Fort Worth. Buildings will include a new Research and Innovation Center alongside an Education Alliance Building, adding to the pre-existing campus which houses the A&M School of Law at 1515 Commerce Street.
“The shared vision is to create a hub for collaboration between key Fort Worth industries and top research, education and workforce training assets of the Texas A&M System,” the press release reads. “The shared goal is to spur business and job growth in one of the nation’s fastest growing cities and throughout North Texas.”
According to the press release, the decision for this expansion comes as a result of needed economic growth in the area due to a number of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing Fort Worth population.
“The A&M System is making a Texas-sized commitment to Fort Worth,” System chancellor John Sharp said in the release. “Welcome to Aggieland North.”
The campus will feature new programs in emergency response communication, medical technologies, advanced manufacturing, nutrition, biotechnology, medical laboratory science and nursing, as well as research collaboration with major companies such as AT&T, Lockheed Martin, Philips and more, according to the release.
The development plan also features renovations to the current law school. However, approval for this project is still needed from the A&M Board of Regents, the Fort Worth City Council and the Tarrant County Court of Commissioners in order to proceed.
For more information on the expansion, including artist renderings of the campus, visit www.tamus.edu/ft-worth/.
