The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents met at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, for a telephone meeting. The Regents immediately recessed to an executive session to discuss pending legal and personnel matters.
Following the executive session, Regents reconvened in a public session to elect the Chairman and Vice Chairman who will serve until 2025. Additionally, the Regents approved committee assignments and special appointments for 2023-25.
Regent Robert L. Albritton nominated Regent Bill Mahomes for Chairman of the Board. All Regents voted in favor of Mahomes’s nomination to elect him as Chairman.
Following Mahomes’ election, Regent James R. “Randy” Brooks nominated Albritton to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board. Regents voted unanimously to approve Albritton’s appointment.
Regent Michael A. “Mike” Hernandez III motioned to conclude the meeting which was seconded by Regent John Bellinger to officially end the meeting at 6:36 p.m.
