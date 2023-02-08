The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents hosted a regular meeting on Feb. 8 that included briefings from System executives regarding recent programs and developments at A&M and among the A&M System.
The meeting included a presentation by Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James Hallmark on the A&M System’s proposed affordability initiatives which was followed by a period of discussion regarding the next steps and direction of the initiatives. No board action was taken and former members of the board were in attendance as special guests.
The board will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 for a regular meeting in the Memorial Student Center Bethancourt Ballroom. The meeting’s agenda includes a recess for an executive session with System attorneys regarding legal issues relating to Lowry v. Texas A&M and the development of the Fort Worth campus. The executive session will also contain deliberations regarding the authorization for two separate dispositions of 364.08 acres of land and 450.97 acres of land in San Saba County.
Beginning at 1 p.m., an open session will be followed by a presentation by the Committee on Buildings and Physical Plant regarding items 3.1-3.8 listed on the agenda. The Committee of Audits will provide a “Monthly Audit Report and Audit Tracking” by Charlie Hrncir, a “FY 2022 External Audit Report” by Robin Woods and other business, including the approval of minutes. The Committee on Finance will provide a “Financial Status Update” by Billy Hamilton.
The board will meet again at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 for a special workshop meeting with briefings from System executives and a discussion over agenda items. The agenda includes an update on the RELLIS campus, a report on Brazos County facilities maintenance services and dining services at A&M, an A&M new student programs report and an update on the 88th session of the Texas Legislature. No board action will be taken at the meeting.
All meetings will be live-streamed on the Board of Regents website and uploaded next week and uploaded to the live-stream meeting archive. Meeting dates, materials and minutes can also be found on the website.
