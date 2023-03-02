Following a directive from university system Chancellor John Sharp, all Texas A&M system schools and institutions will be removing diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, statements from their employment and admission practices.
On the afternoon of March 2, the Texas A&M University System released a statement announcing the removal of DEI statements in response to a Feb. 6 letter received from the Office of the Governor. Upon receiving the letter from Gov. Abbott’s chief of staff, Sharp ordered all A&M System institutions to review their employment and admissions practices in order to ensure compliance.
“No university or agency in the A&M System will admit any student, nor hire any employee based on any factor other than merit,” Sharp said, in the press release.
Now, the system-wide directive will limit all faculty and staff positions to only allow applicants to submit a cover letter, statements about their research and teaching philosophies, their curriculum vitae and a list of professional references. Additionally, all A&M system schools and agencies must modify all websites and printed materials regarding employment or admission practices to be compliant with the new directive.
“The Texas A&M University System will continue its land grant mission by ensuring Texans from all walks of life are served by our institutions,” Sharp said. “We believe serving Texas can be accomplished best by recruiting the brightest and most qualified students, faculty and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.