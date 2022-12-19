According to the Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley, Texas A&M civil engineering senior Tanner Hoang was declared missing on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Hoang was last seen in College Station by his roommates around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, on Colgate Drive, according to KBTX. A Facebook post by Hoang’s family stated that he went missing shortly before he had planned to have lunch with them while they were in town for a graduation celebration. Hoang is 22 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He is also possibly driving a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas license plate number BS2C737.
As of Monday, Dec. 19, the Texas Department of Public Safety determined that Hoang left a Shell gas station in Caldwell and headed west on Highway 21 toward Old Dime Box and Bastrop, according to a Facebook post from the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook group.
Any information regarding Hoang’s whereabouts should be shared with the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.
Updates and possible ways to assist the family can be found on the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook Group linked above.
