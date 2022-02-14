After a lengthy battle with illness, the Association of Former Students’ Vice President for Communications and Human Resources Kathryn Greenwade, Class of 1988, died on Feb. 10.
Leading the communication and web teams, human resources and advocacy and legislative affairs, Greenwade was an essential part of the Association for 22 years, according to a press release on The Association's website. CEO and Association President Porter S. Garner III, Class of 1979, said Greenwade helped to mold the organization.
“Kathryn gave her all for The Association,” Garner said. “The strength of our organization today is in large part a credit to Kathryn and a testament to her true professionalism, her wise counsel and her love for Texas A&M and Texas Aggies.”
In addition to working with The Association, Greenwade also worked with various other A&M programs including the Career Center, leading the former student career services program, and acted as a mentor for the Corp of Cadets Company C-2 for 13 years.
Greenwade’s willingness to serve the university and members of the Aggie community shined through how she went about her work, 2020 Distinguished Alumni Charean Williams, Class of 1986, said in an email to The Battalion.
"Kathryn was a special person, and the biggest Aggie I know,” Williams said. “She always put Texas A&M and others ahead of herself. She embodied selfless service … [and] all of A&M's other Core Values.”
Though her job at The Association was a huge focus of her time at A&M, Alan Cannon, A&M associate athletic director for media relations, said in a comment to The Battalion that her work also helped in athletics through the student-athlete recruitment process.
“Kathryn was a good friend and the epitome of a Texas Aggie,” Cannon said. “She was a terrific and professional communicator. The Association of Former Students and the Aggie Network are important pillars in the recruitment of potential student-athletes, and Kathryn was always quick with factual and helpful information. She was always looking for ways to help others, and I will miss her greatly.”
During her time as a student at A&M, Greenwade earned her Bachelor of Science in journalism as a third-generation Aggie. She was later honored as a Fish Camp namesake in 2000 for her work with The Association. Additionally, she was a member of the Board of Directors for the Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
“She brought that same commitment to her personal relationships, making friends everywhere she went and always bringing us humor and joy,” Garner said.
With the new Aggie Park in construction, The Association announced in the press release that they would honor Greenwade through the newly named Kathryn J. Greenwade ’88 Aggie Park Memorial. Donations are currently being taken in her honor for Aggie Park and Habitat for Humanity.
"A&M will miss her contributions, but for all she has done for the university, she will be remembered forever,” Williams said. “Kathryn Greenwade will resonate for generations and generations."
