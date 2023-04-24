Texas A&M’s School of Veterinary Medicine has been ranked 11th globally, sixth in the country and first among SEC schools for veterinary science. The prestigious title was awarded by the 2023 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.
The Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings cover five subject areas and 54 disciplines. This past year, A&M climbed up nine spots, after placing 20th in last year's rankings.
Dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences Dr. John R. August said the reason for the increased rankings has to do with the history of the vet school. August said because the vet school has been around for over a century, it has a strong foundation for innovation.
“We have more than 106 years of history, which allows us to get better each year and build on that history,” August said. “Our university is proud of having a vet school and understands the importance of a vet story. It has invested in our schools so we can excel in our program.”
The increased rankings has to do with the continued investment of the university into its programs as well as the academic achievements of the students on the national licensing exam, August said.
“We attract the best students, we hire the best faculty, and we have the best resources to deliver our programs successfully,” August said. “A lot of it goes back to the success of our students and faculties. At the end of the fall semester of their fourth year, they take the national licensing exam and the state board exams after that. In the fall of 2022, the average of A&M students who took the exam was 93%, compared to the national average of 79%.”
Biomedical sciences senior Jenna Demarus is a pre-vet student who has worked at the large animal hospital, microbiology lab and oncology ward. Her time working at the vet school inspired her to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Demarus said her goal is to attend A&M’s vet school because of the positive atmosphere, patient teachers and the program's competitiveness.
“I really like it because we get a lot of repeat patients and clients,” Demarus said. “It's really good for me to work on rapport with them. I get to have a really close relationship with the dogs that come in every day.”
Demarus originally wanted to go into healthcare, but said the teaching environment and what she has learned about veterinary medicine from the large animal hospital workers made her want to be a veterinary doctor.
“They are super willing to point things out to me and teach me things,” Demarus said. “They really want you to grow, even if you're just an undergrad student and that's really refreshing because you hear a lot of negativity about the medical field, whether that's veterinary or human. And I think that the support that A&M gives its workers and students is really awesome.”
Biomedical sciences freshman Lauren LaRue applied to A&M in hopes of attending the vet school one day and the new rankings have only increased her passion for applying. LaRue is attending a pre-vet trip to Guatemala through A&M to improve her knowledge in the veterinary field.
“It’s called Volunteers Around the World, and it’s through A&M, I am really excited and just want to do what I can to improve my chances of getting into the vet school,” LaRue said. “I went into biomedical sciences because they have a pre-vet track, and I loved how A&M works with students to ensure our success when it comes time to apply to vet school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.