According to a university press release on Friday, Nov. 12, Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks tested positive for COVID-19.
Banks will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines for positive individuals, which includes a 10-day isolation period. Texas A&M Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman said in the press release that Banks is disappointed to have to miss university activities during her isolation.
Additionally Hartman said Banks is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and encourages others to get vaccinated as well.
"The president is grateful to be fully vaccinated,” Hartman said in the press release. “Studies have shown that vaccinated individuals usually have less severe symptoms with the virus. Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect Aggieland and keep the people close to us safe from this deadly disease."
Banks was previously exposed to the virus on Aug. 11 and had to miss summer graduation ceremonies due to her quarantine.
