Texas A&M will begin offering children over the age of six months free COVID-19 vaccines, according to an email from the university.
On Tuesday, June 21, the Texas A&M University System will begin administering vaccines to the youngest approved age group following the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC’s, recommendation announced on Sunday, June 19. The vaccine will be available starting Wednesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. at the Moore-Connally Building located at 301 Tarrow St.
“It’s now recommended by the Centers for Disease Control that everyone over 6 months old get the vaccine,” the email reads. “A parent or guardian must be present to administer the vaccine to a child.”
The university received the vaccines on Tuesday, June 21, according to the email.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Division of Emergency Management have received approval for the administration of COVID[-19] vaccines designed for pediatric use,” the email said.
The email did not specify which of the approved vaccines, either Moderna or Pfizer BioNtech, the university would be administering at this time.
