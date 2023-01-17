Texas A&M announced Tuesday that Fish Camp is looking for a new location.
On Jan. 17, Vice President for Student Affairs Joe Ramirez announced via email that the university will be looking for alternate Fish Camp locations. Currently, Fish Camp is hosted at Lakeview Methodist Conference, a privately owned facility away from A&M’s main campus.
The Office of Risk, Ethics and Compliance, or OREC, conducted a survey to evaluate risk to students and is now working with the Division of Student Affairs to look for locations closer to main campus with an emphasis on risk management, transportation, safety, according to the email.
“This is a distinct opportunity to identify a location that supports the unique experiences offered at Fish Camp while also placing increased emphasis on risk management, safety and accessibility for all who participate in Fish Camp,” the email read.
Fish Camp is known as an Aggie’s first tradition, and has been held at Lakeview for over 60 years dating back to 1957, according to A&M.
“The Lakeview Staff have become a huge part of the Aggie experience,” the website reads.
Students will play a role in evaluating alternate locations for Fish Camp, and until a new location is selected, Fish Camp will continue to be held at Lakeview, according to the email.
As of publication, The Battalion is awaiting a response from the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.