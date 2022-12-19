Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s Dec. 7 order to ban TikTok on government devices, Texas A&M’s Technology Services has announced four preliminary steps for university compliance.
In a Monday, Dec. 19, email, the following action items were sent to all university employees in regard to university-owned devices:
Remove the TikTok app and stop using TikTok on university-owned devices
Cease posting to TikTok on university accounts
Refrain from downloading TikTok to a university-owned device
Remove all links to TikTok from university web pages
This applies to university-affiliated accounts including Rec Sports, Aggie Football and the Department of Physics & Astronomy, which is used to share educational demonstrations with over 1 million followers. No guidance is currently available for student organizations with accounts.
Most notably, the email states that “additional planning to block network traffic to TikTok is in progress,” and updates will be provided as they are finalized. With current information, it is unclear if non-university devices will be able to access the social media platform from campus networks.
This follow-up provides additional details to a Dec. 15 email from Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman, which stated that the ban would include devices such as cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktops and other internet-connected devices. Importantly, this ban does not apply to personal devices.
Full story to come.
