Following a November 2021 designation as a Hispanic Serving Institution, or HSI, by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, or HACU, Texas A&M has now officially received the federal designation from the U.S. Department of Education.
As a university with at least a 25% undergraduate Hispanic population, A&M will now receive funding from the federal government to help support the retention rates of Hispanic students, according to a March 11 press release. This is the fourth designation for an institution in the A&M System, and the only designation among Southeastern Conference schools and Senior Military Colleges. Additionally, it is one of five in the Association of American Universities to receive the status.
A&M's interim Vice President and associate Provost for Diversity Annie McGowan said the designation shows the university’s progress in expanding the land-grant mission, and she plans to hire staff to support the new designation.
“The designation aligns with the university’s strategic goal of enhancing the educational experiences and academic success of our students, particularly those from underserved populations,” McGowan said. “We are excited about the opportunity to expand our scholarship and outreach activities to further distinguish Texas A&M as a world-class institution.”
Interim Provost and Executive Vice President Tim Scott said he is also proud of the designation to serve more students on campus.
"I am thrilled that both HACU and the Department of Education have declared that Texas A&M University is a Hispanic Serving Institution," Scott said. "It is indicative of how seriously we take our land-grant mission to serve all the citizens of this great state."
