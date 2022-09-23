On Thursday, Sept. 22, Texas A&M released its fall 2022 enrollment data, announcing a grand total of 74,829 enrolled students. This headcount is still considered unofficial, with official verification later this semester.
This number includes campuses in College Station, Galveston, Qatar, as well as other state educational sites, such as the School of Law in Fort Worth. These numbers come from the preliminary enrollment numbers from A&M’s Data and Research Services, which can be directly compared on their website.
For the College Station main campus and Health Science Center, student enrollment reached 71,871 total students, broken down into the following categories:
Undergraduate: 55,525
Graduate: 8,497
Doctoral: 5,030
Professional: 2,729
Post-doctorate certificate: 90
Total enrollment at the Galveston campus is 2,243 students, and 715 students at the Qatar campus. With the increase in numbers across all divisions, the university as a whole and the College Station campuses will remain among the largest universities in the nation, by enrollment.
Finalized numbers, set to be released on Nov. 15, will include further data, including demographic breakdowns and admissions details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.